SCDC: 3 from Upstate arrested for helping inmate run large-scale extortion scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three Upstate residents were arrested for their involvement in a large-scale extortion scheme with an inmate.

According to the SCDC, the charges involve an inmate, who was previously housed at Lieber Correctional Institution, orchestrating a extortion scheme to threaten and extort more than $146,000 from at least five different victims.

Arrest warrants explain that the inmate created online dating profiles using a contraband cellphone, communicated with victims and exchanged sexual photos. He then posed as a parent, lawyer or private investigator, saying the victim had been communicating with a minor.

Officials said the inmate threatened the victims with legal consequences and criminal charges for child exploitation if they refused to make large sum payments to him.

The SCDC said three people were arrested in Greenville, Laurens and Anderson counties. They were charged with helping the inmate run the scheme:

Tori Michelle Boiter, 53, of Greenville (5 counts) Bank fraud Securities fraud related to money laundering Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000 (2 counts) Forgery Breach of trust Criminal conspiracy Violation of the computer crime act Possession of meth

Ashely Paige Scates, 48, of Laurens (4 counts) Bank fraud (3 counts) Breach of trust Securities fraud related to money laundering Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000 Criminal conspiracy Violation of the computer crimes act

Seth Daniel Shurburtt, 36, of Pelzer (6 counts) Bank fraud Securities fraud related to money laundering Violation of the Computer Crimes Act Financial identity theft (3 counts) Breach of trust Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000 Criminal conspiracy



Charges are pending against the inmate, who is now housed at Perry CI.

