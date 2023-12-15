SCDC: 3 from Upstate arrested for helping inmate run large-scale extortion scheme

Arson arrest
Arson arrest(KTTC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three Upstate residents were arrested for their involvement in a large-scale extortion scheme with an inmate.

According to the SCDC, the charges involve an inmate, who was previously housed at Lieber Correctional Institution, orchestrating a extortion scheme to threaten and extort more than $146,000 from at least five different victims.

Arrest warrants explain that the inmate created online dating profiles using a contraband cellphone, communicated with victims and exchanged sexual photos. He then posed as a parent, lawyer or private investigator, saying the victim had been communicating with a minor.

Officials said the inmate threatened the victims with legal consequences and criminal charges for child exploitation if they refused to make large sum payments to him.

The SCDC said three people were arrested in Greenville, Laurens and Anderson counties. They were charged with helping the inmate run the scheme:

  • Tori Michelle Boiter, 53, of Greenville
    • (5 counts) Bank fraud
    • Securities fraud related to money laundering
    • Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000
    • (2 counts) Forgery
    • Breach of trust
    • Criminal conspiracy
    • Violation of the computer crime act
    • Possession of meth
  • Ashely Paige Scates, 48, of Laurens
    • (4 counts) Bank fraud
    • (3 counts) Breach of trust
    • Securities fraud related to money laundering
    • Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000
    • Criminal conspiracy
    • Violation of the computer crimes act
  • Seth Daniel Shurburtt, 36, of Pelzer
    • (6 counts) Bank fraud
    • Securities fraud related to money laundering
    • Violation of the Computer Crimes Act
    • Financial identity theft
    • (3 counts) Breach of trust
    • Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000
    • Criminal conspiracy

Charges are pending against the inmate, who is now housed at Perry CI.

MORE NEWS: Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility
Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility
Hester General Store in Easley
Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley

Latest News

Theodore Montejo
Warrants served for man accused of stealing patrol car, hurting Upstate deputy
Upcoming productions at the Greenville Theatre
Upcoming productions at the Greenville Theatre
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in...
McMaster heart procedure successful, governor's office says
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
New season at the Logos Theatre
New season at the Logos Theatre