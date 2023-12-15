Spill nearly contained after chemical tank explodes near plant in Rutherford Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Fire Department said crews responded to Trelleborg Fabrics Friday afternoon after a chemical tank exploded outside the plant.

Officials said crews responded to the scene after someone reported the explosion at around 1:15 p.m.

According to officials, crews arrived at the scene and contained the fire within 20 minutes. Officials stated that since then, hazmat crews have been working to contain the chemicals that leaked out during the explosion. They added that the spill is now nearly %100 contained, and an environmental company is responding to help clean up.

Officials explained that everyone within a half-mile radius was initially asked to evacuate due to the explosion. However, the radius has now decreased to 1000 feet.

No injuries were reported following the incident, but officials are still investigating what caused the explosion. We will update this story as we learn more.

