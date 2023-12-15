Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit-and-killed in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Caroling Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. along Wade Hampton Boulevard near North Watson Road.

According to troopers, a driver was traveling along Wade Hampton Boulevard when they hit the victim. They added that the victim passed away at the scene.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the victim or the crash. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

