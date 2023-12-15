Warrants served for man accused of stealing patrol car, hurting Upstate deputy

A suspect who allegedly stole a deputy's vehicle during a chase Wednesday night appeared before a judge in Anderson County
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect accused of stealing a patrol car and injuring a deputy during a pursuit earlier this year was moved back to Oconee County on Thursday.

Theodore Montejo, 23, of Connelly Springs, N.C. was arrested in April after investigators said he crashed his car into an 18-wheeler and then stole the patrol car belonging to a deputy responding to the crash.

Theodore Montejo
Theodore Montejo(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple deputies were involved in crashes while trying to apprehend Montejo, and he reportedly rammed the stolen car into one deputy.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center at the time.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday he was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center so warrants could be served for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to property and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is being held on a combined $125,000 surety bond and, if released, will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

