Woman sentenced after argument leads to deadly Buncombe Co. shooting

Joselynn Mead
Joselynn Mead(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a woman was recently sentenced for a shooting that left one person dead in 2021.

Officials said Joselynn Mead was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter following a recent jury trial in Buncombe County Superior Court.

According to officials, Mead was initially charged with second-degree murder after Darrin Tinsley was shot and killed on December 2, 2021.

Officials stated that Mead and Tinsley were in a relationship and living together when Mead reportedly showed up at their landlord’s residence covered in blood and told them that she shot Tinsley.

Mead told detectives that she and Tinsley shared a karaoke company and had been playing a show at Legends Bar and Grill in Maggie Valley before the shooting. Testimony at the trial indicated that Mead and Tinsley were drinking and arguing throughout the night.

Mead and Tinsley reportedly got home after 11:00 p.m. and got into another argument, which Mead alleged resulted in Tinsley pushing her. Mead then grabbed a gun and told Tinsley not to push her again. However, according to Mead, Tinsley pushed her into a door, so she shot him once in the chest. Mead later told detectives that Tinsley had never laid hands on her before that night.

“I commend the jury for hearing the evidence presented by the trial team composed of ADAs Kyle Sherard and Austin Braxton and reaching a unanimous verdict in this case,” District Attorney Todd Williams said. “Our community’s struggle to end intimate partner violence continues, and I thank our law enforcement partners for their continued investment victim-focused, trauma-informed, and coordinated responses to these tragic and sensless crimes.”

Following the trial, Mead was sentenced to between 49 and 71 months in prison.

