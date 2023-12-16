Clemson’s Will Shipley works through uncertain football future

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football’s upcoming bowl game isn’t the only thing on the minds of Tigers fans. They’re also concerned about next year’s team and who will be coming back, transferring, or taking their talents to the NFL.

Clemson’s All-ACC running back Will Shipley said he wishes he had a clear answer, but he does know one thing for sure about his football future.

“I knew I wanted to play in the bowl game, there was no doubt,” Shipley said. “I wanted to get out there with my boys at least one more time and finish the season on the right note with five wins in a row.”

But after playing in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky on Dec. 29th in Jacksonville, Fla., he’s torn about what he’ll do next season.

“It’s either to move onto the next level, being the NFL, or staying back and continuing to be a Clemson Tiger,” Shipley said. “Transferring is just not something that my family and I think we represent as a family. Not saying that it’s not a great option for some people, but for me in my position, where I’m at, it’s either onto the big leagues or staying back at Clemson University and being a Tiger for one more year.”

Shipley deciding not to transfer wasn’t for lack of options.

“There’s good opportunities to do so (transfer), but I freakin’ love Clemson University and what it’s done for me,” he said. “I feel like I’d be doing myself and everyone a disservice if I were to take that route. It was just not something that came to my family and I as plausible.”

He spoke about the pros and cons he’s been weighing of either leaving for the NFL or staying at Clemson.

“That one year could be the difference between millions of dollars and not making it to your second contract. Or if you do go on, missing a national championship,” Shipley said. “I could go through a million scenarios that go through my head day in and day out. It’s definitely a tough decision, and those are things you have to weigh in to make it.”

Shipley just earned All-ACC honors again this season along with several of his teammates, including some All-Americans. He said he’ll keep leaning on his parents and prayers to help him get clarity on his decision about next year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.