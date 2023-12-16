Crews respond after vehicle catches on fire at Anderson Jockey Lot

Vehicle fire in Anderson
Vehicle fire in Anderson(Whitefield Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Whitefield Fire Department said crews responded to the Anderson Jockey Lot Friday after a vehicle caught on fire.

Officials said crews responded to the scene along US-29 after someone reported the fire Friday night.

According to officials, the fire started when the vehicle’s brakes overheated and caught the enclosed trailer attached to it on fire.

Officials stated that multiple stations responded to the fire and eventually extinguished it. They shared pictures from the scene on social media following the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

