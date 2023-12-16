Crews responding to Greenwood Co. fire

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters have responded to a fire in Greenwood near Blyth Road.

According to the Greenwood County Fire Department, a structural blaze was called in on Saturday. Fire crews are working to put out the fire and one occupant was taken to the Augusta Burn Center with injuries.

