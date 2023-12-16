Crews responding to Greenwood Co. fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters have responded to a fire in Greenwood near Blyth Road.

According to the Greenwood County Fire Department, a structural blaze was called in on Saturday. Fire crews are working to put out the fire and one occupant was taken to the Augusta Burn Center with injuries.

Stay with FOX Carolina as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide denied bond
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
Family of Greenville school shooting victim pushes for suspect to be tried as adult

Latest News

$10 a ticket at the fundraiser for Corporal Lucas Watts
Fundraiser for Wounded Oconee Co. Deputy Corporal Lucas Watts
Delarrio Goode
Man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting in Rutherford Co.
Generic fire
Crews respond to building fire in Anderson
On Thursday, Deputies identified the suspect as 60-year-old Michael Miles and issued a warrant...
Suspect arrested after carjacking elderly woman in Williamston