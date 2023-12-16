Crews respond to building fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson City Fire said crews are investigating a building fire that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the call came in at around 12:37 p.m. in reference to a fire on Cinema Avenue.

Officials said the row of buildings were all vacant and no businesses were affected. They also said a demolition was set for those buildings.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, officials said.

Anderson County Fire and police also responded to the scene.

