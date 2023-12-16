Crews respond to building fire in Anderson

Generic fire
Generic fire(Source: WIFR)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson City Fire said crews are investigating a building fire that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the call came in at around 12:37 p.m. in reference to a fire on Cinema Avenue.

Officials said the row of buildings were all vacant and no businesses were affected. They also said a demolition was set for those buildings.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, officials said.

Anderson County Fire and police also responded to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

