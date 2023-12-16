Greenville autism services provider sentenced after admitting to fraud

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the owner of a Greenville company that provided services for children with autism was recently sentenced for making fraudulent statements to Medicaid.

41-year-old Nina Bourret was indicted by a grand jury in May and she later pleaded guilty to the charges. Her company, Agapi Behavior Consultants, advertised in-home and clinic services for children with autism across the Upstate.

Officials said the investigation revealed that Bourret submitted claims to Medicaid on behalf of Agapi that falsely represented the services that were rendered to the patients. Officials added that these fraudulent statements totaled $984,239.30.

“When the programs that are intended to help those in most need of medical care are exploited, it takes away valuable resources from our neighbors,” said Adair F. Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat healthcare fraud in all its forms.”

Bourret was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision. According to officials, Bourret was also ordered to pay $1,760,547.94 in restitution. Officials explained that this amount represents the claims she submitted to Medicaid while operating Agapi and $776,308.64 for claims she submitted to Medicaid between May 2022 and May 2023 through a company called Navis Pad.

“The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office condemns businesses that defraud the government to line their own pockets at the expense of South Carolina’s less fortunate and vulnerable individuals,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “This is not a victimless crime, and we will continue to investigate these matters to combat provider fraud that ultimately affects everyone in South Carolina.”

