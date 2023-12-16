‘It’s disheartening’: Whitmire loses its bank after losing grocery store last year

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WIS) — A Newberry county town that could not sustain a full service grocery store has now lost its only bank as well.

The town of around 1,400 people suffered another blow this week as its last surviving bank, a First Citizens Bank branch on Main Street, shut its doors.

“It’s disheartening,” said Whitmire mayor Billy Hollingsworth. “With the grocery store, losing Piggly Wiggly, and then now the bank, it puts a damper and a sad feeling in people’s hearts and minds.”

The bank, now just a vacant building like many others in downtown Whitmire, officially closed Wednesday afternoon and signage was taken down immediately.

First Citizens was tucked between town hall and a string of mostly abandoned storefronts.

Kenneth Brown, who has lived in Whitmire for two decades, said he is concerned about what this could portend about the town’s future.

“Main Street’s already closed, dead,” he said. “There’s only one café here.”

Lirhonda Butler, who owns and operates The Café on Main in Whitmire, said many of her customers are frustrated about this development, and do not know where to take their banking business.

She believes a retailer or manufacturer needs to set up shop in the town to deliver much-needed revenue to the area.

“The town can grow, but it’s going to take some major changes for people to come in and really evaluate what’s going on right now because it’s getting worse,” Butler said. “The town needs help.”

Largely a retirement community, many people who live in Whitmire are faced with the prospect of traveling more than 25 miles away to satisfy all of their banking needs.

In a letter sent to residents in September announcing the decision, the bank encouraged citizens to bank with First Citizens at its branches in Prosperity, Laurens or Chester.

Each of those locations is at least a 30 minute drive from downtown Whitmire.

Some residents, however, do not have cars or cannot drive.

“The older people here in Whitmire, they can’t get to the bank,” Brown said. “They can barely get here, but now they have to go to Union or Newberry or somewhere else to bank. I mean that’s just awful for them.”

Hollingsworth echoed those concerns, and said while he does not believe Whitmire will lose population over this decision, it is “just another hardship” on people that have difficulty traveling.

In a statement, a First Citizens spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is always a difficult one – and one that’s not made lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network, taking into consideration multiple factors including car and foot traffic, and the number and types of transactions made.”

Hollingsworth had conversations with bank representatives, who expressed that they had tried to hold off on closing the branch, but at this point, their hands were tied.

“It wasn’t anything that they wanted to do, it had become necessary because not enough deposits and loans coming through it to financially keep it open,” he said. “Small towns are struggling, not just ours.”

When asked if he believes the town he loves can survive in the midst of these mounting closures, Hollingsworth answered without hesitation.

“The people here will make it happen,” he said. “We’ll survive with what we have and then continue to try to get a grocery store and a bank in here. I think we’ll be fine. It’s not an ideal situation. But no, there’s no give-up in this town, the citizens and or mayor and council.”

Hollingsworth said he is working to attract another bank to the town and a full-service grocery store.

The mayor also said he reached out to 13 chains in the last year and a half and three have replied.

Each of the three grocery stores indicated that there needed to be a larger “service area” of potential customers in order to build a standalone supermarket.

The ATM on Main Street in Whitmire will still be accessible, a spokesperson with First Citizens said.

A spokesperson said that can “manage a broad scope of banking needs.”

The company also encouraged customers to bank online or by phone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.