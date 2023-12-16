Man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office said a man was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life without parole for a shooting that happened in November 2020.

According to the district attorney’s office, the incident happened on November 20 when the victim Daryl Price arrived to the suspect Delarrio Goode’s house.

Other people were in the house at the time, but when Price arrived they went to another room to hide, according to the district attorney’s office.

Goode was a drug dealer and began demanding Price to pay him his money. The two began arguing, when Goode stood over Price, who was sitting in a chair, pointed his gun and shot him in the torso, officials said.

At this time, the other people in the room tried to take Price to the hospital, but he died on the way. They then dumped his body in a random field in Shelby.

The next morning, Goode makes the other people come with him as they drove around looking for the body to move it. There is security camera footage of Goode driving around looking for the body.

According to officials, Goode eventually finds Price’s body, and is trying to decide what to do with it. Officials said at one point he planned on burning the body and is recorded on a store’s video camera buying lighter fluid.

He then makes several stops at local convenience stores before he decides to dump the body in a secluded area in Lake Lure. Goode then flees the area to Morganton, then to Asheville and finally to Georgia.

After receiving a tip about the murder, Rutherford County deputies began investigating and pieced together events leading to the arrest of Goode in Cobb County, Georgia.

More than a week after the homicide, investigators found Price’s body.

Following the trial, on December 5, 2023, a jury found Goode guilty of first-degree murder.

