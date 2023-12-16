Manufacturer announces $4.7 million investment creating jobs in Anderson Co.

Stock image of new jobs sign
Stock image of new jobs sign(PxHere via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Structural Systems announced they are establishing their first South Carolina operation in Anderson County with a $4.7 million investment.

Officials described Carolina Structural Systems as a manufacturer that supplies fabricated wood components and engineered wood products for homes and commercial projects.

According to officials, Carolina Structural Systems recently purchased a 30,000-square-foot building along Amity Road in Anderson. They added that they plan to create around 60 jobs with the recent investment and have operations online by the end of the year.

“With its strong manufacturing reputation, South Carolina is the ideal place for Carolina Structural Systems to establish its new operations,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We congratulate them on opening this new facility and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Officials stated that the company started in Star, North Carolina, in 2016.

“We are proud of our growth and expansion and particularly proud to have decided to make this expansion in the Upstate,” said Carolina Structural Systems General Manager David Green. “The stable construction industry and healthy workforce have us very excited to be part of this beautiful area. Everyone in South Carolina and, specifically, Anderson has made this decision easy for us.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
Family of Greenville school shooting victim pushes for suspect to be tried as adult
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house

Latest News

Generic arrest image
Greenville autism services provider sentenced after admitting to fraud
Arrests made in quadruple homicide
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide
Generic police lights
Six charged over one month after armed robbery in Asheville
Small business boom
Discussing how small businesses are booming during the holidays