Manufacturer announces $4.7 million investment creating jobs in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Structural Systems announced they are establishing their first South Carolina operation in Anderson County with a $4.7 million investment.

Officials described Carolina Structural Systems as a manufacturer that supplies fabricated wood components and engineered wood products for homes and commercial projects.

According to officials, Carolina Structural Systems recently purchased a 30,000-square-foot building along Amity Road in Anderson. They added that they plan to create around 60 jobs with the recent investment and have operations online by the end of the year.

“With its strong manufacturing reputation, South Carolina is the ideal place for Carolina Structural Systems to establish its new operations,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We congratulate them on opening this new facility and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Officials stated that the company started in Star, North Carolina, in 2016.

“We are proud of our growth and expansion and particularly proud to have decided to make this expansion in the Upstate,” said Carolina Structural Systems General Manager David Green. “The stable construction industry and healthy workforce have us very excited to be part of this beautiful area. Everyone in South Carolina and, specifically, Anderson has made this decision easy for us.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.