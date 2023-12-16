No. 1 South Carolina improves to 10-0 with win over Presbyterian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

Fulwiley started in place of point guard Raven Johnson, who was given the day off by coach Dawn Staley. Fulwiley got a bit of a break as well, playing just three quarters in South Carolina’s latest dominant showing.

The Gamecocks, who average 91.8 points, took a 36-15 lead after one quarter. It was their second-largest point total in a quarter this season.

Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, both sophomores, posted double-doubles. Kitts finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Watkins had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Seven Gamecocks finished with double-figure scoring. Freshman Tessa Johnson had 13 points, Kamilla Cardoso and Sakima Walker scored 12 apiece while Bree Hall added 10.

Tilda Sjokvist led the Presbyterian (8-4) with 15 points.

Notables

Big Time Blocks: South Carolina tallied 17 blocks on the day, tying the program record for most in a game (first done against Appalachian State, 11/17/19).

The Gamecocks put up 36 points in the opening quarter, the second-most in program history after starting 7-of-8 with three 3s.

South Carolina saw seven players finish in double-figures, tying the most in the Dawn Staley era (last vs. Mississippi Valley State, 11/24/23, originally vs. Maryland, 11/12/23).

The defense was locked in, holding Presbyterian to single-digit scoring in three of four quarters.

The Gamecocks proved their depth once more, with all 10 Gamecocks who checked in scoring at least a bucket.

Seeing Double: Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins each finished with a double-double, Kitts’ second of the season and Watkins’ third.

Watkins’ six blocks marked a new season high, with four of them coming in the final quarter to help the Gamecocks’ defense hold the Blue Hose to just six points in the last 10 minutes.

MiLaysia Fulwiley stuffed the box score, tying her career high of 18 points – putting down 10 in the first quarter alone – in addition to adding a new career high of three blocks to go with her four steals and four assists.

Kamilla Cardoso tallied her ninth game in the last 10 points, notching a team and season-high seven blocks along the way.

