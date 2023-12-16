No. 1 South Carolina improves to 10-0 with win over Presbyterian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

Fulwiley started in place of point guard Raven Johnson, who was given the day off by coach Dawn Staley. Fulwiley got a bit of a break as well, playing just three quarters in South Carolina’s latest dominant showing.

The Gamecocks, who average 91.8 points, took a 36-15 lead after one quarter. It was their second-largest point total in a quarter this season.

Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, both sophomores, posted double-doubles. Kitts finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Watkins had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Seven Gamecocks finished with double-figure scoring. Freshman Tessa Johnson had 13 points, Kamilla Cardoso and Sakima Walker scored 12 apiece while Bree Hall added 10.

Tilda Sjokvist led the Presbyterian (8-4) with 15 points.

Notables

  • Big Time Blocks: South Carolina tallied 17 blocks on the day, tying the program record for most in a game (first done against Appalachian State, 11/17/19).
  • The Gamecocks put up 36 points in the opening quarter, the second-most in program history after starting 7-of-8 with three 3s.
  • South Carolina saw seven players finish in double-figures, tying the most in the Dawn Staley era (last vs. Mississippi Valley State, 11/24/23, originally vs. Maryland, 11/12/23).
  • The defense was locked in, holding Presbyterian to single-digit scoring in three of four quarters.
  • The Gamecocks proved their depth once more, with all 10 Gamecocks who checked in scoring at least a bucket.
  • Seeing Double: Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins each finished with a double-double, Kitts’ second of the season and Watkins’ third.
  • Watkins’ six blocks marked a new season high, with four of them coming in the final quarter to help the Gamecocks’ defense hold the Blue Hose to just six points in the last 10 minutes.
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley stuffed the box score, tying her career high of 18 points – putting down 10 in the first quarter alone – in addition to adding a new career high of three blocks to go with her four steals and four assists.
  • Kamilla Cardoso tallied her ninth game in the last 10 points, notching a team and season-high seven blocks along the way.

