Officers investigating after shooting injures one person in Spartanburg

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday evening.

Officers said the shooting happened along Arch Street at around 5:00 p.m.

According to officers, one person was shot during some kind of domestic incident. However, their condition is currently unknown.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

