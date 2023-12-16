Officers investigating after shooting injures one person in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday evening.

Officers said the shooting happened along Arch Street at around 5:00 p.m.

According to officers, one person was shot during some kind of domestic incident. However, their condition is currently unknown.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

