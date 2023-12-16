Robinson records career day, Tigers women drop close game to Georgia State

Clemson guard Danielle Rauch brings the ball upcourt against South Carolina during the second...
Clemson guard Danielle Rauch brings the ball upcourt against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Despite a career night from Amari Robinson – a bonafide Clemson legend – the Georgia State Panthers came into Littlejohn Coliseum and took a 78-72 win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

It was all Amari all the time on Saturday. Robinson got on the board with a layup just nine seconds into the ball game and closed the first quarter in double digits with 10 points, the Tigers trailed 22-20 going into the second.

A well-balanced 19-point effort from the Tigers in the second quarter outpaced the Panthers, and Clemson took a slim two-point advantage into the locker rooms at the half.

Robinson came out on fire in the third quarter. Of Clemson’s 20 points in the third stanza, All-Conference Amari had 16. She literally didn’t miss and dropped those 16 points on 5-5 from the field, 1-1 from outside, and 5-5 from the free throw line, and contributed three rebounds as CU took a two-point edge into the final frame.

The Panthers’ hot outside shooting in the fourth closed the game out for Georgia State as they outscored Clemson 21-13 in the final period to leave Littlejohn Coliseum with a 78-72 win.

RECORDS: Clemson (6-5, 1-0), Georgia State (5-4)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Amari Robinson 35 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 3FG), Robinson 7 rebounds, Dayshanette Harris 5 assists

NOTABLES

– Robinson scored a career high 35 points – the second most of any ACC player this season

– Robinson has gone 3-3 from beyond the arc in Clemson’s last two games

– Mackenzie Kramer hit on three of her six three-point attempts

– Robinson also led the team with seven rebounds

UP NEXT: Clemson looks to get back in the win column by hosting Air Force on Tuesday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m.

