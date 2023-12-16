Robinson records career day, Tigers women drop close game to Georgia State

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Despite a career night from Amari Robinson – a bonafide Clemson legend – the Georgia State Panthers came into Littlejohn Coliseum and took a 78-72 win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

It was all Amari all the time on Saturday. Robinson got on the board with a layup just nine seconds into the ball game and closed the first quarter in double digits with 10 points, the Tigers trailed 22-20 going into the second.

A well-balanced 19-point effort from the Tigers in the second quarter outpaced the Panthers, and Clemson took a slim two-point advantage into the locker rooms at the half.

Robinson came out on fire in the third quarter. Of Clemson’s 20 points in the third stanza, All-Conference Amari had 16. She literally didn’t miss and dropped those 16 points on 5-5 from the field, 1-1 from outside, and 5-5 from the free throw line, and contributed three rebounds as CU took a two-point edge into the final frame.

The Panthers’ hot outside shooting in the fourth closed the game out for Georgia State as they outscored Clemson 21-13 in the final period to leave Littlejohn Coliseum with a 78-72 win.

RECORDS: Clemson (6-5, 1-0), Georgia State (5-4)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Amari Robinson 35 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 3FG), Robinson 7 rebounds, Dayshanette Harris 5 assists

NOTABLES

– Robinson scored a career high 35 points – the second most of any ACC player this season

– Robinson has gone 3-3 from beyond the arc in Clemson’s last two games

– Mackenzie Kramer hit on three of her six three-point attempts

– Robinson also led the team with seven rebounds

UP NEXT: Clemson looks to get back in the win column by hosting Air Force on Tuesday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.