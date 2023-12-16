Section of I-26 to shut down due to road work Sunday night

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a section of I-26 West is expected to shut down Sunday night as crews work on the roads.

Officials said the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 49 (U.S. 64) will be closed from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the entrance ramps from U.S. 64 will also be closed during the same period.\

Those needed to get around the area can find a detour and up-to-date traffic information on NCDOT’s website.

