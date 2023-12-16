Section of I-26 to shut down due to road work Sunday night

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a section of I-26 West is expected to shut down Sunday night as crews work on the roads.

Officials said the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 49 (U.S. 64) will be closed from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the entrance ramps from U.S. 64 will also be closed during the same period.\

Those needed to get around the area can find a detour and up-to-date traffic information on NCDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
Family of Greenville school shooting victim pushes for suspect to be tried as adult

Latest News

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) jumps over Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II...
Clemson’s Will Shipley works through uncertain football future
Vehicle fire in Anderson
Crews respond after vehicle catches on fire at Anderson Jockey Lot
Missing dog found following deadly upstate crash
Missing dog found following deadly upstate crash
Three people face charges in prison sextortion scheme
Three people face charges in prison sextortion scheme