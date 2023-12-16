Six charged over one month after armed robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that six people were recently charged after a man was attacked during an armed robbery in November.

Officers said they began investigating on November 3 when officers responded to Atkinson Street to investigate reports of an armed robbery where the victim was attacked and pistol-whipped.

According to officers, after investigating the situation, they identified five men and a juvenile who were involved in the alleged assault.

Officers stated that they found the group near Atkinson Street on December 12 and took them into custody following a short foot chase. Once in custody, the suspects were charged with the following.

19-year-old Maurice Montrell Harris Jr. was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Seriously Injure. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and given a $150,000 bond.

21-year-old Kuron Christopher Grant was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Seriously Injure. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and given a $150,000 bond.

25-year-old Azenda Tavis Johnson was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Seriously Injure and Felony Possession of Schedule I. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and denied bond.

18-year-old Zyon Zaeshawn Jacobs was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Seriously Injure and felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and given a $50,000 bond.

Jacobs was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond (or $5,000 to a bondsman) issued by the magistrate.

20-year-old Daquavion Jaquez Chancellor was charged with Aid & Abet Armed Robbery, Felony Aid & Abet and Felony Probation Violation. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and given a $20,000 bond.

The juvenile suspect involved was served juvenile petitions for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Seriously Injure.

