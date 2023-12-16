Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) - A vase purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99 sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.

The bottle-shaped design features a swirling pattern, blown with translucent red and opaque seafoam green glass.

The woman said she noticed the vase immediately, recognizing markings that indicate it was made in Italy, from high-end Murano glass.

She shared photos of it in a Facebook group where members identified it as a product of the famed Italian glassworks company Venini.

Experts then confirmed the piece’s authenticity.

The vase was initially valued between $30,000 and $50,000 but sold for more than double the top estimate.

The buyer’s identity has not been publicly disclosed but they are described as an “esteemed collector.”

