Wounded Oconee Co. deputy fundraiser brings out community support

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community came out to show support for Cpl. Lucas Watts. A fundraiser was held to honor the Oconee County deputy who was wounded in the line of duty back in November.

The fundraiser and car show was held in Seneca at Lifepoint Church. People came from different places to honor and support Cpl. Watts. The were raffles, auctions prizes, food, games for the kids, and a car show.

There also was a poster attendees could sign for Lucas.

