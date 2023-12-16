Wounded Oconee Co. deputy fundraiser brings out community support

Cpl. Lucas Watts was wounded in November and remains in recovery.
A sign for Corporal Lucas Watts
A sign for Corporal Lucas Watts(WHNS)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community came out to show support for Cpl. Lucas Watts. A fundraiser was held to honor the Oconee County deputy who was wounded in the line of duty back in November.

The fundraiser and car show was held in Seneca at Lifepoint Church. People came from different places to honor and support Cpl. Watts. The were raffles, auctions prizes, food, games for the kids, and a car show.

There also was a poster attendees could sign for Lucas.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide denied bond
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
Family of Greenville school shooting victim pushes for suspect to be tried as adult

Latest News

Clemson guard Danielle Rauch brings the ball upcourt against South Carolina during the second...
Robinson records career day, Tigers women drop close game to Georgia State
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) shoots against Morgan State during the first half...
No. 1 South Carolina improves to 10-0 with win over Presbyterian
Crews responding to Greenwood Co. fire
$10 a ticket at the fundraiser for Corporal Lucas Watts
Fundraiser for wounded Oconee Co. deputy Corporal Lucas Watts