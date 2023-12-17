Benefit blood drive announced for recovering Oconee Co. deputy

The benefit drive will happen in conjunction with a benefit concert and charity event.
Corporal Lucas Watts
Corporal Lucas Watts(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection (TBC) has announced a benefit blood drive for Oconee County Deputy Corporal Lucas Watts. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 at Market at the Mill in Pickens, S.C.

The blood drive will be from 12pm to 8pm, and the benefit event begins at 6pm. The previously announced event is a bluegrass concert that will also feature food trucks and an auction to raise money for Cpl. Watts and his family. The Blood Connection will donate $50 for each person who donates blood to the Oconee County SC Sheriff’s Foundation which will be given to the Watts family to help during his recovery.

“When something like this happens, everyone wants to know what they can do to help. The Blood Connection is happy to be a part of this community that is able to support Corporal Watts and his family through this difficult time,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “You might not know who’s on the other end of your blood donation but you know that you’re making a life-saving difference for the patient, the family, and the friends, on the receiving end of that blood donation.”

