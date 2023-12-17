Clemson Drops First Game of season at Memphis, 79-77

PJ Hall (21) and Chauncey Wiggins (19) led scoring; Ian Schieffelin had third career double-double
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) battles Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half...
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) battles Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, T.N. (Clemson Athletics) - No. 13/11 Clemson University men’s basketball fell for the first time in the 2023-24 season, 79-77 at Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (9-1) were led offensively by PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) with 21 points, while Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson) totaled a career-best 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Wiggins also added seven rebounds.

Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) added his third double-double to the ledger, totaling 11 points and 11 rebounds. It was his second of the season.

Clemson came out strong in the first half, building its largest lead of the game with 3:23 left in the opening stanza, a 10-point lead at 35-25. The Tigers would head into the break up seven, 39-32.

A 13-1 run by Memphis to begin the second half proved crucial in the end. Although Clemson overcame the run with a 10-2 run themselves, Memphis would grab a late lead it wouldn’t relinquish en route to the two-point victory.

The Tigers return home on Friday, Dec. 22 when they host Queens at 6 p.m. on ACCN.

