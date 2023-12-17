Crews work to rescue patient who fell 40 feet off bridge

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Technical Rescue Team said crews were called to assist after a patient fell 40-feet off a bridge on Saturday night.

According to officials, crews responded to assist Homeland Park Fire at around 11:06 p.m.

Officials said due to terrain, vertical left was determined as the best method of extraction. The patient was extricated quickly and treated at the scene before they were taken to the hospital.

