Crews work to rescue patient who fell 40 feet off bridge

The Anderson Technical Rescue Team said crews were called to assist after a patient fell...
The Anderson Technical Rescue Team said crews were called to assist after a patient fell 40-feet off a bridge on Saturday night.(Anderson Technical Rescue Team)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Technical Rescue Team said crews were called to assist after a patient fell 40-feet off a bridge on Saturday night.

According to officials, crews responded to assist Homeland Park Fire at around 11:06 p.m.

Officials said due to terrain, vertical left was determined as the best method of extraction. The patient was extricated quickly and treated at the scene before they were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide denied bond
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday
First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Vehicle fire in Anderson
Crews respond after vehicle catches on fire at Anderson Jockey Lot
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville

Latest News

GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County
The Anderson Technical Rescue Team said crews were called to assist after a patient fell...
Crews work to rescue patient who fell 40 feet off bridge
Greenville Christmas parade
Greenville Christmas parade
Couple denied bond in quadruple homicide
Couple denied bond in quadruple homicide