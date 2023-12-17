FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As rain moves out of most of the Lowcountry, a flooding emergency is continuing in Georgetown County where the system that dumped inches of rain across the area stalled.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service extended for the second time a flash flood warning for Charleston and Berkeley Counties. Their warning is now set to expire at 6 p.m.

Click here to download the free First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date on any weather alerts.

The official rainfall total at the Georgetown airport stood at 8.95 inches as of 3:30 p.m. But there were unconfirmed reports across parts of Georgetown County suggesting rainfall totals of more than 10 inches.

3:30pm -> Significant rain totals are continuing to appear, with a large section of upper #Charleston and #Georgetown Counties seeing totals above 6"! Unofficial totals away from the Georgetown Airport are well in excess of 10-12", with even more heavy rain ongoing. #scwx pic.twitter.com/52hU6dX3jA — Meteorologist Dorien Minor (@MinorWX) December 17, 2023

Life-threatening flash flooding continues for #Georgetown County with a strong channel of rain remaining in place. 12+" of rain in spots already, with another hour or two of intense rain. Some clearing is expected later; gusty winds continue. #scwx #chswx pic.twitter.com/UZ6mbulmKp — Meteorologist Dorien Minor (@MinorWX) December 17, 2023

Georgetown County Emergency Management urged residents to avoid traveling unless it is an emergency, adding that multiple roads are flooded throughout the county. Among the roadways closed by flooding on Sunday afternoon were U.S. Highway 17 from Highmarket Street to the Sampit River Bridge and the causeways leading to the town of Pawleys Island.

The high tide reached 9.2 feet in Charleston Sunday, the highest non-tropical tide ever recorded. It is also higher than the level reported during Hurricanes Matthew and Idalia and is the fourth-highest recorded overall.

Breaking// Tide around 9.2 ft MLLW in the Harbor. This is the highest non-tropical tide on record. The previous record was 8.81 ft MLLW on 1/1/1987. NWS/ 📸: Jared Smith. @LocalNewsLiveTV @weatherchannel @Live5News pic.twitter.com/KHa1UfA3bU — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) December 17, 2023

A flash flood warning for Colleton County expired at 3 p.m. All three counties were initially placed under the warning through 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

An earlier tornado warning for the northern part of Charleston County expired at 11:45 a.m. The National Weather Service issued that warning after radar spotted a severe thunderstorm with roration near Cape Romain.

Autoplay

Road closures, power outages reported

Charleston Police say more than three dozen roads are closed or at risk of being closed downtown because of flooding. The roads closed because of flooding as of just before 11 a.m. include:

Ashley Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Barre Street - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Beaufain Street - Between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street

Bennett Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Bogard Street - Septima Clark to Norman Street

Broad Street - Between the beginning of Broad Road Street to Rutledge Avenue

Bull Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Calhoun Street - Between Courtenay and Pitt Street

East Bay Street - At Cooper Street

Fishburne Street - At Hagood Avenue

Gadsden Street - Between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street

Hagood Avenue - Between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

King Street - At Huger Street

Lockwood Drive - Between Wentworth and Broad Street

Lockwood Drive ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Lockwood Drive

Meeting Street - At Spruill Avenue

Montagu Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Morrison Drive - Near U.S. 17 ramp

North Market Street - Between East Bay Street and Meeting Street

Oakwood Avenue - At Buist Avenue

Ogier Street - At Calhoun Street

President Street - From Spring Street to Fishburn Street

Rutledge Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street and from Calhoun Street to Bennett Street

Septima Clark Parkway - Between Westcott Court and Ashley Avenue and Between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street

South Boulevard - At Buist Avenue

South Market Street - Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street

South Market Street- From Meeting Street to East Bar Street

Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard

Washington Street - At Society Street and At Lauren Street

Wentworth Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

As of 2:30 p.m., Dominion Energy reported just under 2,000 outages in Charleston County. It reported nearly 640 outages near Dewees Island, just under 430 on the Charleston peninsula and another 255 on Johns Island. Dominion also reported almost 700 without power in Colleton County.

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported another 396 offline in Charleston County while Coastal Electric Cooperative reported 89 of its electric customers without power in Colleton County.

Flooding in and around homes on Drake St in Charleston. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/duIqchjpFs — Caitlin Ashbaugh (@caitlinashbaugh) December 17, 2023

Rainfall totals exceed four inches across Lowcountry

The Lowcountry quickly reached the 2 to 3 inches of rain initially forecast from the storm by early Sunday afternoon.

Downtown Charleston recorded 4.65 inches of rain. Folly Beach recorded 5.14 inches, with James Island reporting 5.82 inches and Mount Pleasant topping the 6-inch mark at 6.38 inches.

Awendaw recoded 6.48 inches while the Isle of Palms showed 6.75 inches of rain.

Doppler radar has tracked moderate to heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms across much of the lower South Carolina coast.

The combination of heavy rainfall and tide levels likely reaching the major category in Charleston Harbor will result in an enhanced risk for both fresh water and saltwater flooding for locations along the immediate coast, Charleston Harbor and any other major waterways such as the Cooper, Wando and Ashley Rivers.

Flooding may also develop along Church Creek in West Ashley.

FIRST ALERT// Flash Flood Warning// STORM UPDATE pic.twitter.com/9mTpKqHBFG — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) December 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.