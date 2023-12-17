FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
Rainfall totals exceed 4 inches across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As rain moves out of most of the Lowcountry, a flooding emergency is continuing in Georgetown County where the system that dumped inches of rain across the area stalled.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service extended for the second time a flash flood warning for Charleston and Berkeley Counties. Their warning is now set to expire at 6 p.m.
Click here to download the free First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date on any weather alerts.
The official rainfall total at the Georgetown airport stood at 8.95 inches as of 3:30 p.m. But there were unconfirmed reports across parts of Georgetown County suggesting rainfall totals of more than 10 inches.
Georgetown County Emergency Management urged residents to avoid traveling unless it is an emergency, adding that multiple roads are flooded throughout the county. Among the roadways closed by flooding on Sunday afternoon were U.S. Highway 17 from Highmarket Street to the Sampit River Bridge and the causeways leading to the town of Pawleys Island.
The high tide reached 9.2 feet in Charleston Sunday, the highest non-tropical tide ever recorded. It is also higher than the level reported during Hurricanes Matthew and Idalia and is the fourth-highest recorded overall.
A flash flood warning for Colleton County expired at 3 p.m. All three counties were initially placed under the warning through 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
An earlier tornado warning for the northern part of Charleston County expired at 11:45 a.m. The National Weather Service issued that warning after radar spotted a severe thunderstorm with roration near Cape Romain.
Road closures, power outages reported
Charleston Police say more than three dozen roads are closed or at risk of being closed downtown because of flooding. The roads closed because of flooding as of just before 11 a.m. include:
- Ashley Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
- Barre Street - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
- Beaufain Street - Between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
- Bennett Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Bogard Street - Septima Clark to Norman Street
- Broad Street - Between the beginning of Broad Road Street to Rutledge Avenue
- Bull Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Calhoun Street - Between Courtenay and Pitt Street
- East Bay Street - At Cooper Street
- Fishburne Street - At Hagood Avenue
- Gadsden Street - Between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street
- Hagood Avenue - Between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street
- King Street - At Huger Street
- Lockwood Drive - Between Wentworth and Broad Street
- Lockwood Drive ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Lockwood Drive
- Meeting Street - At Spruill Avenue
- Montagu Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Morrison Drive - Near U.S. 17 ramp
- North Market Street - Between East Bay Street and Meeting Street
- Oakwood Avenue - At Buist Avenue
- Ogier Street - At Calhoun Street
- President Street - From Spring Street to Fishburn Street
- Rutledge Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street and from Calhoun Street to Bennett Street
- Septima Clark Parkway - Between Westcott Court and Ashley Avenue and Between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street
- South Boulevard - At Buist Avenue
- South Market Street - Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street
- South Market Street- From Meeting Street to East Bar Street
- Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard
- Washington Street - At Society Street and At Lauren Street
- Wentworth Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
As of 2:30 p.m., Dominion Energy reported just under 2,000 outages in Charleston County. It reported nearly 640 outages near Dewees Island, just under 430 on the Charleston peninsula and another 255 on Johns Island. Dominion also reported almost 700 without power in Colleton County.
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported another 396 offline in Charleston County while Coastal Electric Cooperative reported 89 of its electric customers without power in Colleton County.
Rainfall totals exceed four inches across Lowcountry
The Lowcountry quickly reached the 2 to 3 inches of rain initially forecast from the storm by early Sunday afternoon.
Downtown Charleston recorded 4.65 inches of rain. Folly Beach recorded 5.14 inches, with James Island reporting 5.82 inches and Mount Pleasant topping the 6-inch mark at 6.38 inches.
Awendaw recoded 6.48 inches while the Isle of Palms showed 6.75 inches of rain.
Doppler radar has tracked moderate to heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms across much of the lower South Carolina coast.
The combination of heavy rainfall and tide levels likely reaching the major category in Charleston Harbor will result in an enhanced risk for both fresh water and saltwater flooding for locations along the immediate coast, Charleston Harbor and any other major waterways such as the Cooper, Wando and Ashley Rivers.
Flooding may also develop along Church Creek in West Ashley.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.