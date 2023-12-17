First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A coastal low and cold front bring rain and wind to the area Sunday with the heaviest rain staying to our east.

An area of low pressure is heading northeast along the Southeast Coast through the day, keeping the core of the heaviest rain along the coast of the Carolinas. Because of the easterly track the low is taking, our rainfall is lighter and clears out gradually through the rest of the day. The rain continues to pull east through the afternoon, clearing out of our area by 6 PM.

Rain pulls away to the east through the afternoon (Fox Carolina)

Rainfall amounts are on a steep gradient with areas to the west getting less than a tenth of an inch while areas east of I-26 get close to an inch.

Steep gradient from .1" across the west to over 1" in the Eastern Upstate (Fox Carolina)

Gusty winds are a concern with this system. Northeasterly winds will pick up as the low approaches, sustained between 10-20 mph for most of Sunday. Stronger gusts of 30-40 mph are possible, with higher elevations of the mountains possibly gusting to 50 mph. Make sure your outdoor Christmas decorations are properly secured, and be prepared for possible power outages.

Futuretrack Wind Gusts, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Monday sees some clearing behind the coastal storm, with sunnier skies expected across the Upstate compared to western North Carolina. After a brief lull early in the day, winds will pick up again by late-afternoon thanks to a fast-moving cold front. A few spotty showers will be possible as the front tracks through, especially across western North Carolina where scattered snow showers are expected across the high terrain near the Tennessee border. Some locations above 3000′ could pick up as much as 1″-3″ of snow by Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

A brief shot of sharply colder air follows the front on Tuesday, with highs only topping the upper 30s in western North Carolina to mid 40s in the Upstate. Following Monday night’s lows in the 20s, we deal with similarly cold nights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures trend milder later in the week, with highs climbing back to the low and mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Saturday.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

