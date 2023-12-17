First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain develops overnight continuing into Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day.

Spotty drizzle will break out under cloudy skies this evening, as moisture from a cold front to our west and an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico begins to spread across the Carolinas and Georgia. We’ll hold in this pattern until midnight, with rain becoming steadier and heavier during the overnight hours. Patchy fog will also begin to develop after 3:00 AM, with lows dipping to the low 40s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 AM Sunday (WHNS)

Sunday remains a First Alert Weather Day, with widespread rain ongoing at daybreak. If you will be heading out for morning mass or early errands, make sure to grab your rain gear and plan on some additional driving time. Low pressure will track out of northern Florida and along the Georgia and Carolina coast throughout the day, keeping widespread rain going for most of us through mid-afternoon.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

As the system begins to track away to the northeast, rain will gradually taper off on Sunday evening. The last of it will wrap up in our eastern communities after 8:00 PM, setting the stage for some clearing into Sunday night. Rainfall amounts remain dependent on the exact track of the system, but a large portion of our area will pick up between 1″-2″ by Sunday evening. Locations east of Greenville will can expect higher amounts between 2″-3″, while locations to the west trend lower. If the storm takes a more inland track, totals will wind up higher, while a track farther east would bring amounts down.

Futuretrack Rainfall through 12:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Gusty winds will also be a concern with this system. Northeasterly winds will pick up as the low approaches, sustained between 10-20 mph for most of Sunday. Stronger gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible, with higher elevations of the mountains possibly gusting to 50 mph. Make sure your outdoor Christmas decorations are properly secured, and be prepared for possible power outages.

Futuretrack Wind Gusts, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Monday sees some clearing behind the coastal storm, with sunnier skies expected across the Upstate compared to western North Carolina. After a brief lull early in the day, winds will pick up again by late-afternoon thanks to a fast-moving cold front. A few spotty showers will be possible as the front tracks through, especially across western North Carolina where scattered snow showers are expected across the high terrain near the Tennessee border. Some locations could pick up as much as 1″-3″ of snow by Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

A brief shot of sharply colder air will follow the front on Tuesday, with highs only topping the upper 30s in western North Carolina to mid 40s upstate. Following Monday night’s lows in the 20s, we’ll deal with similarly cold nights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures trend milder later in the week, with highs climbing back to the low and mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Saturday.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

