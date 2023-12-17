Former Gamecocks WR Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. commits to Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, former Gamecocks star wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. announced he’s committed to Ole Miss.

Just a couple weeks ago, Wells announced he was entering the transfer portal and he quickly found a new home in Oxford, Miss.

It will be an interesting homecoming for Wells next year when Ole Miss visits Columbia on Oct. 5th, and he’ll be wearing the away team’s jersey.

Wells didn’t play for South Carolina this season since injuring his left foot after scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 16.

Wells’ injury was a huge loss for the South Carolina offense as he was a preseason All-SEC selection following a first-team All-SEC season with the Gamecocks in 2022.

As a junior, Wells was South Carolina’s top wide receiver and recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.