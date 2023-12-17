Former Gamecocks WR Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. commits to Ole Miss

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, former Gamecocks star wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. announced he’s committed to Ole Miss.

Just a couple weeks ago, Wells announced he was entering the transfer portal and he quickly found a new home in Oxford, Miss.

It will be an interesting homecoming for Wells next year when Ole Miss visits Columbia on Oct. 5th, and he’ll be wearing the away team’s jersey.

Wells didn’t play for South Carolina this season since injuring his left foot after scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 16.

Wells’ injury was a huge loss for the South Carolina offense as he was a preseason All-SEC selection following a first-team All-SEC season with the Gamecocks in 2022.

As a junior, Wells was South Carolina’s top wide receiver and recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide denied bond
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday
First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Vehicle fire in Anderson
Crews respond after vehicle catches on fire at Anderson Jockey Lot
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville

Latest News

FILE - South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson dribbles the ball during the second half of the...
Mack and Johnson lead South Carolina over Charleston Southern 73-69
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) battles Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half...
Clemson Drops First Game of season at Memphis, 79-77
Clemson guard Danielle Rauch brings the ball upcourt against South Carolina during the second...
Robinson records career day, Tigers women drop close game to Georgia State
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) shoots against Morgan State during the first half...
No. 1 South Carolina improves to 10-0 with win over Presbyterian