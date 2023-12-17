GALLERY: Coastal storm impacts the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong coastal storm is set to impact the Grand Strand, with Sunday marking a First Alert Weather Day.

WMBF News crews have been reporting live and providing updates since early Sunday morning.

MORE | SEND US YOUR PHOTOS!

Per footage caught by WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, a portion of the roof from the Caravelle Resort’s parking garage was blown off due to the storm.

A portion of roofing from the parking garage at Caravelle Resort has blown off. #SCwx @wmbfnews @NWSWilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/sCNovfQGDC — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) December 17, 2023

WMBF News Reporters Samuel Shelton and Julia Richardson have been in the area of Garden City and Murrells Inlet as rain and wind began moving in. The two also reported on road closures along Atlantic Avenue and flooding at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.

Several Road Closures throughout the Garden City Area: Approaching Atlantic Avenue ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6WBVkkGMAu — Samuel Shelton WMBF News (@SamuelSheltonTV) December 17, 2023

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, WMBF News Reporter Emily Shiroff and photographer George Hansen were also in the North Strand, reporting on impacts seen in the North Strand.

This is what every side street is looking like right now in Cherry Grove. Over a foot of some water on some streets, enough to fill up your rain boots.



Reminder to not drive through flooded areas!!@jamiearnoldWMBF @jgreenhillwx @AndrewWMBF @WXRobertW @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/B8jyviANOv — Emily Shiroff (@emilyshiroff) December 17, 2023

The situation in Cherry Grove right now⬇️



Beach walkway is completely impassable on foot (I learned the hard way!), and waves are quickly coming up on the dunes.@jamiearnoldWMBF @WXRobertW @AndrewWMBF @jgreenhillwx @wmbfnews https://t.co/T02LBoNk2X pic.twitter.com/ShjU0Smej5 — Emily Shiroff (@emilyshiroff) December 17, 2023

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.