GALLERY: Coastal storm impacts the Grand Strand

A portion of the roof from the Caravelle Resort’s parking garage was blown off due to the storm.
A portion of the roof from the Caravelle Resort’s parking garage was blown off due to the storm.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong coastal storm is set to impact the Grand Strand, with Sunday marking a First Alert Weather Day.

WMBF News crews have been reporting live and providing updates since early Sunday morning.

Per footage caught by WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, a portion of the roof from the Caravelle Resort’s parking garage was blown off due to the storm.

WMBF News Reporters Samuel Shelton and Julia Richardson have been in the area of Garden City and Murrells Inlet as rain and wind began moving in. The two also reported on road closures along Atlantic Avenue and flooding at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, WMBF News Reporter Emily Shiroff and photographer George Hansen were also in the North Strand, reporting on impacts seen in the North Strand.

