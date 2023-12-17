Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead following a house fire early Sunday.

The coroner said they were called to Spartanburg Medical Center to investigate a house fire death just after midnight.

According to the coroner, the fire happened on Cannons Campground Road.

The coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old Reginald Wilburn.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

