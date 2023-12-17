Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide denied bond
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday
First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry
Vehicle fire in Anderson
Crews respond after vehicle catches on fire at Anderson Jockey Lot
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Corporal Lucas Watts
Benefit blood drive announced for recovering Oconee Co. deputy
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
Former Gamecocks WR Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. commits to Ole Miss
Una escena de la película "Wonka". Foto cortesía de Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Wonka’ waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet’s starring role
"Wonka" tops the box office in its debut weekend. (Universal Pictures, Toho International,...
Box office: Willy "Wonka" wins the weekend at theaters