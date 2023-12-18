Charleston and S.C. coast see major flooding caused by late year storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charleston and the South Carolina coast were pummeled by record rain and saw historic flooding this weekend as a powerful storm worked its way up the East Coast. Along with high tide, the storm caused flooding issues throughout the region.

According to authorities, there have been numerous road closures across the Lowcountry due to heavy rain from the storm. Charleston saw the highest nontropical tide on record and the fourth highest tide of all time, according to reports. Charleston endured 4 inches of rain, as roads were closed and many stranded cars were left on the streets.

The late-year storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds up the East Coast on Sunday, forcing water rescues and the cancelation for many holiday activities.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths in Georgetown County but minor to moderate coastal flooding was expected Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

More than 31,000 power outages were reportred in South Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us, along with over 14,000 in North Carolina and more than 11,000 in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.