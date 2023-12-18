Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was arrested on criminal sex crimes with a minor following an incident on a bus.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, a juvenile victim reported to officials with the Spartanburg School District 1 that Isaiah Michael Anderson sexually assaulted him on a school bus on consecutive days. School officials immediately pulled Anderson from the bus route and placed him on homebound instruction.

Deputies said the victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, where a credible disclosure was made against Anderson. Video from the bus also verified a portion of the victim’s allegations.

When investigators tried to interview Anderson, deputies said Anderson stated his right to an attorney, who later coordinated Anderson turning himself in once the warrants were signed.

The sheriff’s office said Anderson was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.

Anderson was released from jail 10 hours later on Dec. 14 on a $15,000 personal personal recognizance bond with the condition of no contact with the victim.

