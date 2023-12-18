Fox Fit 12-18-23
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each week Fox Carolina is helping you look your best self! Join in on our Fox Fit Challenge and try out the weekly workout. It can be done at home, on the go or the gym. This workout was designed by personal trainer Marissa Cunningham.
Workout
30 seconds per move
10 seconds rest per circuit
2 sets per circuit (for lunges and birddog complete one side per set)
Circuit 1 - Ski Squat + Squat Jack
Circuit 2 - Shoulder Press + Skater
Circuit 3 - Reverse Lunge + Butt Kickers
Circuit 4 - Nutcracker + Plank Shooter
Circuit 5 - Mountain Climber + Birddog Reach
