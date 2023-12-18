Fox Fit 12-18 -23

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each week Fox Carolina is helping you look your best self! Join in on our Fox Fit Challenge and try out the weekly workout. It can be done at home, on the go or the gym. This workout was designed by personal trainer Marissa Cunningham.

Workout

30 seconds per move

10 seconds rest per circuit

2 sets per circuit (for lunges and birddog complete one side per set)

Circuit 1 - Ski Squat + Squat Jack

Circuit 2 - Shoulder Press + Skater

Circuit 3 - Reverse Lunge + Butt Kickers

Circuit 4 - Nutcracker + Plank Shooter

Circuit 5 - Mountain Climber + Birddog Reach

