Man accused of impersonating trooper, threatening to arrest victim in Spartanburg Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a man was recently taken into custody for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and threatening to arrest someone in August.

SLED officials said 24-year-old Tyler Rogers, a former South Carolina State Transport Police Officer, was charged with Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and Breach of Peace on December 18.

According to officials, on August 19, Rogers allegedly approached the victim with a handgun at Waters Edge Apartments and threatened to arrest them for parking in a handicapped parking space. Officials stated that Rogers was reportedly wearing a South Carolina Department of Public Safety hat with a State Transport Police badge on the front of it and a blue vest carrier with “Trooper” written on the front and “State Trooper” on the back. Following the incident, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate the situation.

Officials explained that Rogers used to be a State Trooper and a State Transport Police Officer for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, but he was terminated on July 20, 2023.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

