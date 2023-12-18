Man arrested after deputies recover more than $95K in vehicle

Deputies said the man is wanted for an armed robbery in Charlotte
Charley Curry
Charley Curry(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies found more than $95,000 in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police in the search for an armed robbery suspect.

Officials said a group of suspects were behind stealing thousands of dollars from an ATM in Charlotte. They identified one of the suspects as 30-year-old Charley Curry.

Anderson County deputies pulled over a Nissan Maxima on I-85 near Exit 4 and found $95,700 inside a backpack in the backseat, Curry was one of the suspects in the vehicle.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center with a hold as a fugitive from justice.

All other charges will come from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

