Man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges with minor after investigation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple sexual conduct charges with a minor following an investigation that started in January.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were asked to assist the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida for a sexual allegation that occurred in their jurisdiction, but both the juvenile victim and suspect were residents of Spartanburg County.

Officials said a referral was also made to the Spartanburg Office of the Department of Social Services, and a caseworker interviewed the suspect. During the interview, the suspect, 34-year-old Robert Mitchell Barbery, admitted to the offense in Florida. According to warrants, the incidents occurred between August 2020 and December 2022.

The victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, where a credible disclosure was made. The information was sent to Bay County, and they arrested Barbery for two counts of lewd behavior or lascivious battery in February. He was later released on bond.

Officials said the victim continued therapy and eventually made a credible disclosure against Barbrey for sexual offenses that happened in Spartanburg County.

According to deputies, a search warrant was executed at Barbrey’s home, where evidence was recovered that corroborated a portion of the victim’s statement.

Officials tried to interview him, but he retained an attorney.

He currently remains in jail on the two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

