Man shoots brother in the neck after argument in Easley, deputies say

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an argument between brothers ended with one being shot in the neck on Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene in the 200 block of Apple Hill Road after receiving a call at around 9:54 p.m.

Officials said two brothers were in an argument when the shooting started. The injured brother was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, deputies said.

Before deputies arrived on scene, 33-year-old Antonio Delanor Marquis Kenney fled the scene in a vehicle. Deputies later found the vehicle abandoned at a gas station on Highway 153 in Anderson County.

After looking at surveillance footage, deputies learned that Kenney had been picked up at the store by another vehicle, and sent out an alert to surrounding law enforcement agencies to search for it. Greenville Police later conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description near the intersection of E. Washington Street and Laurens Road. Officers found Kenney inside the vehicle, and he was taken into custody on several unrelated charges.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Kenney for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Once he is released from Greenville County he will be taken to Pickens County for booking.

