Mild, sunny Monday with winds to ramp up and temps to drop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mainly sunny Monday is expected, with winds cranking up throughout the day ushering in much colder air Tuesday.

Skies range from mainly sunny in the Upstate to variably cloudy across the mountains Monday. Blustery conditions persist throughout the day, as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs top the upper 50s for most of the region, but the earlier arrival of the front limit the mountains to highs in the upper 40s.

Monday's forecast. (WHNS)

Winds are stronger across western North Carolina, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 7:00 PM. Winds across McDowell, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties reach 30-40 mph with gusts possibly up to 60 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of western North Carolina, also until 7:00 PM Monday for 25-35 mph sustained winds and gusts as high as 45 mph. Be prepared for scattered power outages and the potential for downed trees.

Winds pick-up Monday, alerts in place for many counties in western North Carolina. (WHNS)

For the vast majority of us, this is a dry frontal passage with little even in the way of cloud cover. For high elevations near the Tennessee border however, the cold front whips up scattered snow showers as it passes through on Monday evening. The snow showers persist into Monday night before ending Tuesday morning, and could put down as much as 1″-3″ of snow in locations above 3,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 AM Tuesday for all Tennessee border counties in North Carolina.

Winter Weather Advisory in place for northern counties in NC near TN. (WHNS)

A brief shot of sharply colder air follows the front on Tuesday. Morning lows are in the teens and twenties but with winds still blowing it could ffeel like the single digits in the mountains and the teens in the Upstate for some spots. Highs only top out in the upper 30s in western North Carolina to mid 40s in the Upstate Tuesday afternoon.

Waking up to bitter cold Tuesday. (WHNS)

Following Monday night’s lows in the 20s, we deal with similarly cold nights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures trend milder later in the week, with highs climbing back to the low and mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Saturday.

5-day forecast. (WHNS)

As of right now, Christmas weekend is looking mainly dry with an increase in cloud cover and possibly rain to follow Christmas Day. Keep in mind this is a very early look, and this outlook could completely change. Stay with us as we approach the holiday and get a better eye on the outcomes in the coming days.

