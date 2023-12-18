Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

By Jalen Tart, Maggie Brown and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old girl and her father who both went missing on Saturday, Dec. 16 were found dead in Calhoun County, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph, who were believed to be involved in an evening car accident on Highway 301 near Calhoun County.

According to RCSD, deputies found the truck of a missing father and daughter around 12 p.m. Monday and found the pair about an hour later on Lavender Lane near exit 136 off Interstate 26.

Orangeburg County’s K9 unit found their bodies about 100 yards away from the truck, officials added.

RCSD is leading the investigation.

According to WIS News 10′s crew on the scene, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Anyone with information about their disappearance should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday
First Alert Sunday as rain and gusty winds settle in
Isaiah Michael Anderson
Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus

Latest News

Clemson city council is considering a pilot program for open air trolleys in the city
City of Clemson considers pilot program for open air trolleys
Clemson will play Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at noon on Friday, Dec. 29th in...
Gator Bowl President explains what fans should expect for Clemson’s final game
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness
generic crash
Driver dies after crashing into the back of tractor-trailer in Spartanburg Co.
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness
Pendleton Place awarded grant to help youth at-risk of homelessness