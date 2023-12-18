Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department said two have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Anderson County Monday morning.

According to the fire department, crews are on scene of a crash on I-85 southbound near exit 40 after a three vehicles were involved in a rollover crash.

Crews said one occupant was in the enclosed storage portion of the box truck during the incident. Fire units, Medshore, and Anderson County EMS tended to patient care. Three victims were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said as of 10 a.m., the right lane is closed.

The cause of the is crash remains unknown.

SCHP, SHEP, and towing companies will remain on scene.

