Police say no arrests after videos of Haywood Mall fight go viral

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they have not made any arrests in connection with a fight at the Haywood Mall over the weekend.

On Saturday around 7 p.m., a brawl broke out between several people who appeared to be juveniles or young adults. Videos of the fight have received hundreds of shares and reactions on social media.

One user told FOX Carolina the fight was livestreamed on Facebook.

Two officers with the Greenville Police Department were working at the mall on Saturday but were not present at the time of the fight due to a matter at the jail, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

When mall security informed the officers about the fight, all parties involved had already left the property.

