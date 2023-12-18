Rain departs, winds increase into Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain is on the way out, but winds will be cranking up for the start of the work week.

Low pressure will track away into North Carolina and Virginia tonight, bringing an end to any leftover rain this evening. Clouds will begin to decrease as well, with mostly clear skies taking over for locations outside of the mountains. In place of the rain, winds will sharply increase to 15-25 mph overnight with gusts up to 30 mph possible across the Upstate. This will make the already-chilly lows in the mid 30s to 40 feel even colder, so be prepared to bundle up in the morning.

Wind Alerts in effect until 7:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Winds will be stronger across western North Carolina, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 7:00 PM Monday. Winds across McDowell, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties will reach 30-40 mph with gusts possibly up to 60 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of western North Carolina, also until 7:00 PM Monday for 25-35 mph sustained winds and gusts as high as 45 mph. Be prepared for scattered power outages and the potential for downed trees.

Futuretrack Wind Gusts, 4:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Skies will range from mostly sunny Upstate to variably cloudy across the mountains on Monday. Blustery conditions will persist throughout the day, as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs will top the upper 50s for most of the region, but the earlier arrival of the front will limit the mountains to highs in the upper 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6:00 AM Monday until 6:00 AM Tuesday (WHNS)

For the vast majority of us, this will be a dry frontal passage with little even in the way of cloud cover. For high elevations near the Tennessee border however, the cold front will whip up scattered snow showers as it passes through on Monday evening. The snow showers will persist into Monday night before ending Tuesday morning, and could put down as much as 1″-3″ of snow in locations above 3,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 AM Monday to 6:00 AM Tuesday for all Tennessee border counties in North Carolina.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

A brief shot of sharply colder air follows the front on Tuesday, with highs only topping the upper 30s in western North Carolina to mid 40s in the Upstate. Following Monday night’s lows in the 20s, we deal with similarly cold nights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures trend milder later in the week, with highs climbing back to the low and mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Saturday.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

