FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant who was found dead in his vehicle Saturday.

Officials from Fort Jackson reported Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was found by Unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general. “Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time.”

Melton was pronounced dead by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services personnel shortly after they arrived.

Officials said Military chaplains and behavioral health personnel are being provided to support members of the unit.

Melton is the second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, officials reported having found 34-year-old Allen M. Burtram, a drill sergeant with the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment on post at Fort Jackson. Officials said Burtram was found by unit members after he failed to report for work.

Fort Jackson said there were no apparent signs of foul play in the death of Burtram.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.