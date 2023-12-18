Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead

Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead in vehicle
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead in vehicle
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant who was found dead in his vehicle Saturday.

Officials from Fort Jackson reported Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was found by Unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general. “Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time.”

Melton was pronounced dead by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services personnel shortly after they arrived.

Officials said Military chaplains and behavioral health personnel are being provided to support members of the unit.

Melton is the second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, officials reported having found 34-year-old Allen M. Burtram, a drill sergeant with the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment on post at Fort Jackson. Officials said Burtram was found by unit members after he failed to report for work.

Fort Jackson said there were no apparent signs of foul play in the death of Burtram.

