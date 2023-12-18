“That’s what our organization does, fills in the gaps” Local non-profit creates free shopping day for homeless veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Leave no man behind” is the sacred commitment military members make when they enter into service. A commitment that extends beyond the battlefield.

Thanks to “Bootprint”, a local non-profit in Greenville, forty homeless Veterans and their families can shop for Christmas gifts at no cost to them. They don’t have to feel the burden of stress this holiday because they can’t afford gifts of food.

Otis Bridges served seven and a half years in the Army. Stationed in Fort Brag, deployed to Iraq, and sent to Fort Story. He said, after his release in 2009, he went back home to Virginia.

Bridges said, “We basically ran out of funds out of desperation out of just trying to survive. I reached out to multiple organizations as a last resort, I called “Bootprint” because last month, it was a very rough month for me. I still suffer from the PTSD that I am currently getting disability for. As I got older, my body started breaking down from my military service and I am experiencing the challenges of being an older vet.”

Bootprint is working to end homelessness for Upstate Veterans. They offer resources to help people get back on their feet. Tracy Sharp-Robinson is a Veteran and the organization’s founder.

Sharp-Robinson said, “It’s about giving generously and when we as veterans give back to other veterans and we see them prosper, the whole community prospers.”

Deshawn Grant III, was once living on the streets after his exit from the military.

“I’m a privet chef, I have my own business savory salvations. I participated in iron catering here in the upstate, I cooked at the masters for three years,” said Grant.

He said without the program, he doesn’t think he would be where he is now.

