Traffic: All lanes back open; Crash still causing major backup on I-85

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash is blocking several lanes on I-85 in Greenville County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said there is a major backup on the interstate following a crash Monday morning.

According to the SCDOT, the crash took place early Monday morning on I-85 north near exit 54, or Pelham Road.

As of 8:10 a.m., all lanes are open but traffic remains backed up.

Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.

