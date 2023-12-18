Upstate man accused of exploiting vulnerable victims now charged with sex assault

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a condemned Upstate assisted living facility who is awaiting trial for neglect and exploitation charges is now accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on home detention.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after the victim went to the hospital and reported being assaulted by 59-year-old Darryl Allan Mast on two occasions.

Deputies said a search warrant executed at Mast’s home on Moss Lane in Boiling Springs revealed evidence that corroborated the victim’s statement. According to arrest warrants, Mast fondled the victim over and under her clothing on Dec. 11. The next day, the warrants state that he forced her to engage in multiple sex acts.

Mast was arrested on Dec. 14 at the Waffle House on Asheville Highway in Inman where he works. Deputies said after he was read his Miranda rights, he made incriminating statements.

Darryl Mast is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and violating conditions of his home detention for a second time. (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The arrest is the second time Mast has violated conditions of his home detention.

In February 2022, Mast, the owner of the now-condemned Oakridge Community Care Home in Inman, was charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust. An investigation revealed alarming conditions at the home for vulnerable adults including a bed bug infestation, dozens of DHEC regulation violations, and complaints that many residents hadn’t received their prescribed medications.

FOX Carolina’s investigative team uncovered years of ongoing problems at Oakridge, leading to lawmakers calling for action.

At the time, Mast bonded out of jail and was placed on home detention with the stipulation he could only leave to go to work. The first time Mast violated his home detention, investigators said he left Waffle House around 3 a.m. and drove to a private residence.

Mast was released from jail and placed on home detention again in November 2022.

He remains in custody after his most recent arrest.

