2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said two Upstate women were arrested for one count each of Medical Assistance Provider Fraud.

According to the attorney general’s office, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit conducted an investigation revealing between November 12, 2022 to May 13, 2023, 45-year-old Chaka Shameeka Aisha Tucker committed the offense of Medical Assistance Provider Fraud. Officials said 30-year-old Yakya D. Turner also committed the offense of Medical Assistance Provider Fraud, between December 20, 2022 and May 12, 2023.

Officials said it is alleged that Turner and Tucker were both employed as personal care attendants, knowingly and willfully caused false claims for payment to the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the office, investigators said both Turner and Tucker submitted false and fraudulent timesheets to Elite Home Care for hours that neither worked, and these timesheets to Elite Home Care for hours that neither worked, and these timesheets were then used to bill the South Carolina Medicaid program for services that were never rendered to a South Carolina Medicaid beneficiary.

Medical Assistance Provider Fraud is a Class A misdemeanor and, upon conviction, has a penalty of not more than three years in prison and a fine of not more than $1,000.

