Clemson considers pilot program for open air trolleys in city

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Clemson is looking at adding a new way to help people get around town, an open-air trolley that would take people across the city.

“Clemson is a tourist town,” said Downtown Clemson Business Owner and Chair of the City of Clemson Economic Development Advisory Committee Jason Beaty.

The EDAC recommended to the city council to try a pilot program with open-air trolleys that would take people from hotels in the city to businesses and attractions.

“One of our goals is to become more walkable, more transit-friendly, and when you look at the growth in the town over the last few years, just the opportunity to be able to pick up people at a hotel, to move them downtown, through our business district without a concern of parking,” said Clemson City Council Member John Duckworth.

Beaty says the advisory committee recommended the city look into leasing two trolleys and start a pilot program in the spring and summer months.

“Anything that can bring bodies into downtown, or Patrick Square, or to other events that might be happening around the city, that in and of itself is going to spark economic activity,” he said.

Different from the Clemson Area Transit Buses, the trolleys would be fully funded by the city and, therefore, be able to go on routes buses don’t.

“CATBUS has federal funding, with that always comes certain strings along the way, and this would allow us as a city to kind of have a little more control into the process,” said Duckworth.

Clemson City Council unanimously voted to have city staff research the cost and feasibility of a pilot program for the open-air trolleys. No timetable on when that could start is known at this point.

