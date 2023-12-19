Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Comcast’s Xfinity provided notice to its customers Monday of a recent data security incident.

According to a news release, Citrix announced a vulnerability in software used by Xfinity and thousands of other companies worldwide on Oct. 10, 2023.

While a patch was promptly put in place, Xfinity found suspicious activity on Oct. 25 and determined that between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, there was unauthorized access to its internal systems as a result of this vulnerability.

After a deeper review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity believes the customer information at risk included usernames and hashed passwords for some customers.

For other customers, the at-risk information could include names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, birth dates, and secret questions and answers.

The news release states Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.

Customers with questions can contact Xfinity’s dedicated call center at 888-799-2560 toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information is available on the Xfinity website at www.xfinity.com/dataincident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Isaiah Michael Anderson
Deputies: Upstate teen accused of inappropriately touching minor on school bus
Police say no arrests made after fight at Haywood Mall goes viral
Police say no arrests after videos of Haywood Mall fight go viral
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

generic medical fraud
2 women arrested for Medicaid fraud in Greenville Co.
Gregory Maxwell is accused of fire shots at six deputies during a pursuit in Oconee County in...
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday
Interview with Alison Storm, marketing manager at the Children's Museum of the Upstate
Christmas Shopping at the Children's Museum of the Upstate