Coroner confirms remains found of 2015 homicide victim

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday the Oconee County Coroner’s Office officially confirmed the remains of a man who was killed in 2015 have been found.

Emmanuel Quarles, 26, was last seen leaving his Pendleton home in April 2015. Investigators gathered enough evidence to charge Kerry Cobb with murder, but for eight years, Quarles’ family did not know where his body was.

Earlier this year, Cobb led investigators to skeletal remains in a shallow grave near Hiawassee Drive in Oconee County.

Kerry Cobb, suspect in murder of Emmanuel Quarles, leads investigators to human remains. (Oconee Co. Detention Center)

The coroner used X-rays taken in Greenwood in 2006 to match dental records to Quarles. His death has been classified as a homicide but his cause of death has not been established.

Quarles’ family and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office were notified about the findings.

Cobb was scheduled to enter a plea agreement in the case, but the family asked for it to be postponed until the remains could be identified. Stay with Fox Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.